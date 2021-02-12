UMB Bank N A MO Sells 27,239 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,239 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 133,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $56.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

