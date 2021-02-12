UMB Bank N A MO Sells 74,530 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,530 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial comprises approximately 9.5% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned 10.62% of UMB Financial worth $351,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 93,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $151,734.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,061. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

