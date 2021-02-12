UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,806 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $91,864,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

