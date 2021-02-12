UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce sales of $305.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.90 million to $310.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $272.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $78.10 on Friday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In related news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $37,157.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,737 shares in the company, valued at $442,265.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,788 shares of company stock worth $1,737,061 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.