Umicore’s (UMICY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UMICY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.51. 51,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,560. Umicore has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

