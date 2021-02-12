Umicore’s (UMICY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of UMICY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. 51,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Umicore has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.