Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.21

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.21. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 52,485 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$303.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$526.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

