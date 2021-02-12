Unification Price Up 115.3% Over Last Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 115.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $20,053.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.66 or 0.01092756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.50 or 0.05615274 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026909 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

