Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 3.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $103,095,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,906,000 after buying an additional 1,055,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $48,956,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 73,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,705. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.