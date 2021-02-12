Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.