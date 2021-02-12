Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $207.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

