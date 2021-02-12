Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,795. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

