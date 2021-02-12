United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years.

UPS opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

