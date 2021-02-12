United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of United Rentals worth $42,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $187,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $279.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $285.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.