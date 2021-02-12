United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Up 2.2%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 106,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 106,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 18,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 72,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter.

