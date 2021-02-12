UnlimitedIP (UIP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $669,780.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 74.1% higher against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $669,780.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.82 or 0.01111020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.19 or 0.05710507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

