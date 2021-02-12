Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Sells 14,684 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John T. Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, John T. Mcdonald sold 7,080 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $354,212.40.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, John T. Mcdonald sold 13,588 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $679,807.64.

On Wednesday, January 27th, John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $85,017.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

