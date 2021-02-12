Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.53

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.53 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 196196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,379 shares of company stock worth $13,757,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after buying an additional 132,269 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

