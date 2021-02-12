uPlexa (UPX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,578.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $375,902.08 and $13,578.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,591,101,629 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars.

