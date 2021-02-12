Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Uponor Oyj has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $23.56.
Uponor Oyj Company Profile
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.