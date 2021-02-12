Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Uponor Oyj has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including multilayer and flexible pipe, and hygienic control systems, as well as fittings; ceiling, underfloor, and wall heating and cooling systems; room temperature controls; and radiator connection components.

