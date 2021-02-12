Uptrennd (1UP) Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $1.08 million and $30,906.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00089921 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00287900 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018683 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,787,847 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

Uptrennd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

