Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the January 14th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

URCCF opened at $1.85 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URCCF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

