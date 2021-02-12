Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.85. 181,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 67,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URCCF)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

