Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.38

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $12.74. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 2,617 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $505.79 million, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

