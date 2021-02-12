US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,387,184 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,079,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.04. 4,836,336 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64.

