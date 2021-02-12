US Bancorp DE Acquires 160,761 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.12% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $165,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after buying an additional 778,431 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after buying an additional 386,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after buying an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,278. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

