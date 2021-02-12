US Bancorp DE Acquires 303,710 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 4.80% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $226,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. CX Institutional grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

