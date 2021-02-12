US Bancorp DE Acquires 44,563 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $93,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 679,674 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period.

IGSB remained flat at $$55.10 on Friday. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,034. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02.

