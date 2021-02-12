US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $93,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

IWO stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.16. 3,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

