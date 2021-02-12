US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 0.68% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $392,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 277.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 145,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. The stock had a trading volume of 567,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,370,291. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.