US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.67% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $125,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $133.53. 6,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,043. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $133.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.