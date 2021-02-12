US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.76% of PACCAR worth $226,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.20. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

