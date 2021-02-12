US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Target worth $324,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,162. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.