US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.82% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $114,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.35. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,281. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $188.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.