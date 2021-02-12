US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $96,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW traded down $7.56 on Friday, hitting $586.91. 8,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.04. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

