US Bancorp DE Has $1.59 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,246,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,593,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,311,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,152. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $393.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.54 and a 200-day moving average of $355.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

