US Bancorp DE Has $117.17 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.75% of Albemarle worth $117,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 236,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

ALB traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.29. 15,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.