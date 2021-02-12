US Bancorp DE Has $144.73 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Medtronic worth $144,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.30. 39,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

