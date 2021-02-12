US Bancorp DE Has $149.21 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448,006 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $149,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 133,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 102,951 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,601 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,269. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

