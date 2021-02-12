US Bancorp DE Has $183.61 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $183,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,761 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

