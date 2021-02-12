US Bancorp DE Has $466.95 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $466,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.65. 21,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,619. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $207.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average of $182.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.