US Bancorp DE Has $81.17 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,689,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,877 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $81,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 329,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,759,340. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

