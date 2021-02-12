US Bancorp DE Has $85.73 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.25% of Centene worth $85,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. 13,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,444. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

