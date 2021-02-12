US Bancorp DE Has $856.74 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.19% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $856,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,589,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 166,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,868,764. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74.

