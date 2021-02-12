US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.25% of American Tower worth $245,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Tower by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.72. 18,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.87 and a 200-day moving average of $236.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

