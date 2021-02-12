US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,773,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.15% of The Charles Schwab worth $147,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 124,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,515 shares of company stock valued at $60,683,847. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

