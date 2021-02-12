US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,308 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $150,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. 220,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,295,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.