US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.73% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $203,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.41. 2,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

