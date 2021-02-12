US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $121,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.39. 309,495 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

