US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,182,659 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned 1.62% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $342,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,967. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

